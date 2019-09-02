ATLANTA, Ga.(CBS46) -- Bahamians in Metro Atlanta are staying updated on Hurricane Dorian and the storm's impact on their country.
"Many of us have gone through storms over the years ,it's part of our experience as Bahamians," said Christopher Roker, of the Bahamas Association of Georgia. "But we never really anticipate the massive storm."
Roker told CBS46 Hurricane Dorian is the massive storm, a Category 5 hurricane that has him concerned.
"All my immediate family,including my parents,being there ... it makes for very restless nights," said Collin Newbold, association vice president.
According to Newbold, association members have been receiving new videos of the devastation.
He said they are thankful for social media in order to stay informed.
"It is heartbreaking to the point where it keeps you up at night because you see the devastation and you feel somewhat guilty because you're not there," Newbold said.
Monday he asked for prayers for Bahamians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.