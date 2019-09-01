ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – People with ties to the Bahamas are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Dorian as the storm hits the islands.
"Not what we would want to see right now," Atlanta Consul General Astra Ambrister-Rolle said. "It is a ferocious hurricane, it's Category 5, the most devastating our country's ever seen."
Ambrister-Rolle told CBS46 she received several videos on Sunday showing the impact of Hurricane Dorian so far.
"Just knowing what the islands look like, how beautiful they are," she said. "Comparing it to what we're seeing today has everybody in a very down spirit."
Those at the Consulate General have been in constant communication with family and friends who have been bracing for impact.
"It's terrifying. One of our Consulate staff has a brother in Abaco, and she got word today that his roof was torn off and that the flood waters are rising," Ambrister-Rolle said. "It's a very real and very scary situation for Bahamians."
The Bahamas Association of Georgia has been staying alert as well.
Christopher Roker, the Association's president, told CBS46 that Hurricane Dorian is like nothing his country has ever seen.
"Bahamians, although they may be away from home physically, they are mentally and emotionally there in the country," he said.
According to the Consul General, donations should be sent to the Consulate in Miami.
Right now, they are looking for emergency supplies.
