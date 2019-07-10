ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Many metro Atlanta students are competing for a $30,000 scholarship made possible by a local beauty shop.
State representative Mike Glanton of Jonesboro along with the Beauty Master Foundation have teamed up for the new scholarship that's up-for-grabs for students in Clayton and Fulton counties as well as Atlanta Public Schools.
