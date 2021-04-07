Bishop Reginal Jackson of the African Methodist Episcopal Church’s 6th District says he is giving Georgia’s major corporations until next Tuesday to decide to speak out against Georgia’s new voting law or face a national boycott.
Major Georgia-based companies Home Depot, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, UPS, Southern Company and Aflac are being called out by religious and civic groups.
“The AME Church just has a history of being engaged on social justice issues and for a long time the Black church has been called the conscious of the nation, so on this issue for example we need to call the nation to its conscience,” Jackson told CBS46’s Hayley Mason.
So far, only Delta and Coca-Cola have taken a public stance against the new voting law in Georgia.
“All of these companies were quiet said nothing publicly until we talked about the possibility of a boycott,” Jackson said.
The leader of Georgia’s 500 A.M.E. churches will present the company with a list of four demands:
1. Speak Out Against SB 202
2. Lobby to oppose similar legislation in 47 other states
3. Support John Lewis Voting Rights Act in Congress
4. Support Litigation from AME Church in opposition to SB202
“The fact of the matter is that SB 202 and bills in 47 other states are based on a lie, based on a lie that the 2020 election was stolen and therefore people don’t have confidence in the election,” Jackson stated. “They don’t have confidence because you keep telling them a lie that the election was stolen.”
He says he flies Delta Airlines, drinks Coca-Cola, and his wife shops at Home Depot but adds, “boycotting is the last thing that we want to do, but we will do it if we have to. If they do not exercise corporate responsibility,” Jackson explained.
Governor Brian Kemp has criticized ongoing the boycott threats saying companies are caving to cancel culture as other GOP leader say corporations should stay out of politics.
“When I hear things like corporations need to stay out of politics, it’s a dog whistle for ‘you should let us do what we want to do and you can’t say anything about I,’” said Georgia NAACP President Rev. James Woodall. “It is sort of like a gatekeeping mechanism to continue to do the kind of corrupt acts that they continue to do,” Woodall added.
Georgia’s NAACP says they have not called for a boycott but stands as an ally and will be present at Tuesday’s meeting.
Jackson says his network of support is wide.
“We’ve got the National Action Network. I spoke with Rev. Al Sharpton this morning, The Congress of National Black Churches, which represents the major African American denominations all across the country. We would also have the National Urban League, there are a host of national organizations,” Jackson stated, adding that sororities, fraternities, and public service groups across the country are preparing to urge their members not to purchase from the companies.
“We expect every Black denomination in this country to be a part of this boycott. It will be a national effort... I would hope that we get to millions.”
