GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A controversial sign outside of a Gwinnett County business is getting a lot of attention.
Posted outside of the Sugar Hill Bakery and Café, a sign reads: “We do not wear mask, we do not do social distance.”
“I just want people to know that when they enter that we’re not gonna be wearing them,” said employee Nancy Ren.
Employee Magda Level said she started working at the bakery shop because she loves the freedom of not wearing a mask and doesn’t feel safer with or without them.
“There’s things you can do to build your immune system that are a lot healthier than a mask…Vitamin C, Vitamin D,” said Level.
Another employee, Yocharlsae Garrison added that customers are asked to take their mask off at the door.
“I don’t want someone who’s touched their mask all day touching my food,” said Garrison.
All three employees work inside the shop with no mask and without social distancing. Ren said she wants people to know she has a choice.
CBS46 pulled Governor Brian Kemp’s latest executive order. It states restaurants and dining services shall “Require workers to wear face coverings while interacting with patrons and increase physical space between workers and patrons.”
“I’m standing on what I believe, so the White House the Governor, the city I’m still gonna stand on what I believe,” said Ren.
Emergency physician, Dr. Ben Lefkove calls this sign upsetting and said social distancing is the only way to prevent the spread of the virus right now.
“It’s part of the CDC guidelines that people should be masked when they’re around each other indoors and the fact that this café is prohibiting that and flaunting social distancing practices is going to contribute to the spread of the virus among the people who work there and among the patrons who come into the restaurant,” said Dr. Lefkove.
Level said she would rather risk her life than live her life and is relying on her faith.
“If the word of God is true, why are people, especially Christians hiding in fear,” said Level. “The Lord promises to take care of us. We have to live in faith”.
