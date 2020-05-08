ATLANTA (CBS46) - Business are slowly but surely adjusting to the list of rules Governor Kemp has put in place to re-open.
But many business say they are short staffed, supplies aren't easy to come by and not all locals are in favor.
Owner of Bantam Pub Timothy Catalfo says they are pushing through and paying close attention because there is always more they can do.
“We are really changing some of the dynamics of how we run the business, so that we can really comply with new guidelines that are going to be sent down from either the city or state.” says Catalfo.
Catalfo said masks, gloves, sanitizer and more are not cheap.
“That’s been a little bit pricey the first month it ran us $1,000…the next month…this month $1,000…that being said it’s kind of a small price to pay for making the community safe," Catalfo explained.
Local Matt Cleghorn says he supports the re-open.
But not everyone does.
“People we’re going by with phones going ...you know yelling and trying to shame him which wasn’t great I mean that’s not fair,” said Cleghorn.
Cleghorn is just thankful to not be stuck inside his home.
"I know that COVID is real… but at the same time… I’ve been locked in my house for 3 months.”
CEO and Master Barber of good luck barbershop Y'kheyo Underwood says he opened his doors out of necessity.
“My position is not the same as somebody who may be at home and still getting paid working from home ... mine is different it’s a little bit more desperation for myself because I have to open my doors.”
Catalfo says re-opening is not easy but worth it.
“We’re moving forward with it and our goal is to be open … we plan on it just continuing to get better,” says Catalfo.
We reached out to the Dekalb County Police Department
To see whether they are issuing citations for those who are not complying with social distancing once we hear back we will let you know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.