BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46) -- Elementary students with a negative cafeteria balance received a special surprise from a local business early Wednesday morning.
Perimeter Roofing helped pay off student lunch debt at several schools in Buford including: Buford Elementary School, Buford Academy, and Buford Senior Academy.
The total lunch debt was more than $1,800. Todd Price, CEO of Perimeter Roofing, began paying off elementary school debt across the state.
He had one goal and that was to pay off all children’s lunch balances throughout Georgia.
Price will have officially paid off lunch debts at 67 schools in Georgia after Wednesday’s check presentation.
During the presentation, Megan Gower, Buford City Schools’ Director of Nutrition, commented, “There are no adequate words to express my gratitude for Perimeter Roofing paying off all the charges in the School Nutrition Department for grades K-5. Since we have moved away from giving alternative meals, our total in student meal debt has doubled. The managers and I spend countless hours calling, emailing, texting, and printing letters to send home to notify parents. Some families cannot make these payments. It's acts of kindness like this that warm our hearts the most because we do not want any student or family to feel burdened by school meal debt.”
A statement from Buford City Schools Superintendent Dr. Robert Downs:
“The generosity of Perimeter Roofing to pay this debt is truly amazing. Schools always perform at their highest level when they have the support of their community. We appreciate all that the community does to support our students.”
