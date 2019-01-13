It’s the longest government shutdown in history and government workers are feeling the effects.
While some people and businesses aren’t affected at all, they’re still doing what they can to help those who are.
CBS 46 reporter Melissa Stern spoke to some area businesses hoping to ease the pain with free goods if you have a government issued ID.
“Everything back here is about drinking beer, having a good time, making friends, and just talking to people, so this is a good place if you want to just forget about everything happening in the outside world,” said one patron, Alexander Amaya.
Sweetwater Brewery is giving furloughed federal workers not one, but two, ice cold brews on the house. All they have to do is show a government issued ID.
“This is actually a place where you want to forget everything about politics,” added Amaya.
Those enjoying themselves at the brewery say it’s such a good idea, as if it were them, they would definitely appreciate the free beer.
“It would make me feel like I’m actually wanted, that I’m actually a person from the community, and a person that should be admired, and a person that should be accepted. It’s not my fault what’s happening, I’m still working, I’m still contributing to society, but I’d actually want to be acknowledged for that as well,” Amaya said.
In another area of town, Mustard Seed BBQ’S Fairburn location is also dishing up some freebies to those affected by the government shutdown until Sunday evening.
"Because of the government shutdown, so basically TSA people don’t get paid, so we posted on Facebook that whoever works for TSA or Army people, if they show their ID, they can get a free meal,” said Alexis Meikle, with Mustard Seed BBQ, “This is a good opportunity for us to help out the community, because people go through hard times sometimes, so we just wanted to help out.”
Georgia Power is also donating $50,000 to St. Vincent De Paul Georgia to help provide support to furloughed and unpaid federal workers and contractors in Georgia impacted by the partial government shutdown.
