ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) At Soiree Catering and Events on Collier Road in Northwest Atlanta, things are heating up like never before.
They were selected by the NFL over a dozen other catering companies to provide a pre-game meal to members of the league on Super Bowl Sunday. It’s an incredible honor for owner Mary Hataway.
“We make everything here, nothing out of a can except for a few staples. Flour comes out of the box,” Hataway said. “You're thinking all the time. Like what can make this better.”
Hataway said their recipe for success is simple. They always use fresh ingredients and they employ a loyal staff.
“We don't have a big turnover. People like working here and they stay and that's one of the things that makes us good I think,” Hataway said.
We got a sneak peek inside their spotless kitchen and even had a chance to try some of their food. So, will their Super Bowl menu include some southern charm?
“Not completely, but they will get quite a bit of southern flare,” Hataway said.
Soiree Catering and Events will serve up to 1,500 people giving their business a financial boost in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.
“Well it will boost it. People will like that. I'd think they'd like to hear that a lot and say oh they catered the Super Bowl,” Hataway said.
