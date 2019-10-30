MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) A local charity has won a huge battle in their fight to help the homeless in Cobb County.
Must Ministries recently won approval to move its homeless shelter last month, which has been run out of what used to be a church.
The facility is called the Elizabeth Inn shelter and is located on Elizabeth Church Road, right off of Cobb Parkway.
But as Cobb County has grown, so has the homeless population and the shelter is now very much inadequate.
CBS46 got an exclusive tour inside the shelter and it only has 72 beds, which isn't nearly enough.
Officials say they have to turn away as many as two or three hundred people a month, 65 percent of which are women and children.
The charity says they’ve found a property down the street that's inside the city limits of Marietta but the citizens zoning board was not in favor of building within 750 feet of a house.
After two years of going back and forth, city council finally approved the plans last month, opening the door for must ministries to build a bigger and better homeless shelter that provides food, shelter and clothing to families in need and also helps the adults get jobs.
"We're absolutely thrilled. We're so appreciative. We love being in Cobb County, and we're certainly going to love now being in the city of Marietta,” said Ike Reighard, President and CEO of MUST Ministries. “We just appreciate them working with us because we're trying to help them with what is not just a Cobb County problem or a city of Marietta problem and not just a national problem. It's a global problem of what are you going to do for those that are without homes."
The plan did meet plenty of resistance with some homeowners and business owners. They argued that shelters tend to attract people who, sometimes because of mental illness, prefer to sleep in the woods or on the streets 'near' the shelter, rather than seek help inside.
Reighard says the homeless need help and can't be swept under the rug.
"You can choose to look away, or you can choose to say, 'Well, I think they need to be somewhere else.' But where's that somewhere else?" asked Reighard. "Where exactly is it that you want to take and stockpile people?" And we just believe that it's up to each community to help provide services that will help alleviate that problem, and that's what we're trying to do at MUST."
No word on when construction of the new facility will begin. The Must Ministry headquarters will also be located on the site of the new building.
