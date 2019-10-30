MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) A local charity has won a two-year battle to bring more help to the homeless community in Cobb County.
MUST Ministries recently won approval to move and expand its emergency shelter in order to better accommodate families who need help getting into permanent housing.
The existing facility, known as the Elizabeth Inn shelter, is located on Elizabeth Church Road, just off Cobb Parkway in unincorporated Cobb County.
CBS46 got an exclusive tour inside the shelter. It has just 72 beds, most of them in dormitory-style rooms that house men and women separately.
“We turn away 200 to 300 people a month, 65 percent of those are women and children,” said Ike Reighard, president and CEO of MUST Ministries.
A couple of years ago, MUST found a 6-acre property down the street in the city limits of Marietta that was already zoned for such a facility. The charity began raising millions of dollars to build a new, larger, courtyard-style shelter.
But there was a major holdup. The city’s zoning rules don’t allow a homeless shelter to be within 750 feet of any homes, and there’s one home that sits just within that 750-foot setback.
Marietta’s citizen zoning board wouldn’t approve a variance to allow an exception to the rule.
Last month, however, the Marietta City Council voted to reverse the zoning board’s decision and allow the variance.
“We’re absolutely thrilled,” said Reighard. “We’re so appreciative. We love being in Cobb County, and we’re certainly going to love now being in the city of Marietta.”
Some nearby homeowners and business owners still worry about safety knowing homeless shelters tend to attract people who – often because of mental illness – prefer to sleep in the woods near shelters, rather than seek help inside.
"You can choose to say, 'Well, I think they need to be somewhere else.' But where's that somewhere else?" asked Reighard. "Where exactly is it that you want to take and stockpile people?" We just believe that it's up to each community to help provide services that will help alleviate that problem, and that's what we're trying to do at MUST."
The MUST Ministries headquarters will also relocate to the new property. Reighard hopes the new shelter will open its doors within the next couple of years.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.