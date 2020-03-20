ATLANTA (CBS46) --Life under quarantine is forcing people around the country to get creative with their meals.
As the first week of quarantine comes to an end, Chef and Owner of Char Restaurant, Richard Tang, is teaching people how to make their best quarantine cuisines.
In light of the Coronavirus situation, he created a Facebook group called ‘Quarantine Cuisines’ to spread his love for food with the digital world.
He teaches people each day how to cook creative meals while under quarantine and members participate by posting whatever meal they created at home.
Tang said in these isolated times, it’s all about spreading love.
“I hope in these times, that everybody can just be better humans. rather than being concerned about whatever their necessities and needs are.”
His positive energy doesn’t stop there.
He’s also giving away toilet paper and free meals to food industry workers in need throughout the pandemic.
He said in a Facebook Live, “You guys stay safe, be good.. If you need anything.. Toilet paper or food.. Come by char, let Jessica know and we got you.”
Tang added you don't need anything but an industry pay-stub when picking up a meal or a toilet paper roll.
