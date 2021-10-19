ATLANTA (CBS46) — Local children were able to get a look at The Art of Banksy: Without Limitations exhibit currently underway at Underground Atlanta.
The exhibit features art made by the reclusive artist and reproductions of his artwork.
The director of the Arts Bridge Foundation, a local organization dedicated to exposing young children to the arts, told us that this was a rare opportunity for the children.
One piece in the exhibit is "Love is in the Bin," which recently went up for auction. It's a renamed version of "Girl with a Balloon" that partialy shredded itself in front of an audience after it sold for more than $1 million.
Click here for more information about the exhibit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.