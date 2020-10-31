DEKALB CO (CBS46)—A local church and one of the counties’ largest election day voting sites is encouraging people to head to the polls.
During a drive-thru food giveaway on Saturday, leaders at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church encouraged participants to have a plan as they cast their ballots on election day.
“No matter your political affiliation, we are using this opportunity to encourage our community to get to the polls and vote on Nov. 3,” said New Birth Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant.
“More than a thousand people come to our campus each week as the nation grapples with impacts related to COVID-19. We cannot thank DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond and our dedicated partners enough for supporting our efforts to give back and embrace our community.”
New Birth, in partnership with the DeKalb Chapter of the NAACP, hosted a number of voter registration drives and provided voter information to its members.
This comes as both presidential candidates are working to get every vote possible in Georgia.
On Saturday, former Vice President Biden’s camp announced former President Barrack Obama will be in Atlanta on Monday.
In addition, Senator Kamala Harris will host a campaign event in Georgia on Sunday.
Officials with President Trump’s campaign confirmed the president will also attend a campaign rally in Rome, Georgia on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.