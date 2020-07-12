LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- For the first time in months, one of the eight 12Stone Church campuses re-opened its doors to everyone.
While church-goers are happy to be congregating again, rumors of a possible positive case at 12Stone had some hesitant to transition back into a traditional service.
12Stone Church CFO, Norwood Davis said, "Like any other large organization, we have had some employees with different symptoms. On July 1 we had an employee who had COVID-like symptoms. We don't have the test results back but she was tested."
Davis assured CBS46's Iyani Hughes that she, and six others she was in contact with, were quarantined for 14 days and the church is taking every precaution to stay safe.
"We cleaned the facility on Monday," Davis said. "And we continue to take all safety precautions as recommended by the CDC and the Governor's Executive Order."
Governor Kemp's Executive Order continues to require social distancing, sheltering-in-place for the medically fragile, and bans large gatherings of more than 50 without at least six feet between each person.
While guidelines are being followed, Davis said there are worship options for those still on the fence about congregating.
"If they have concerns they can watch online. If they want to join together they can. If they'd like to wear a mask they can. We have options for all kinds of people."
According to Davis, Sunday was the pilot day to test out their social-distancing guidelines for the future.
He confirmed Monday that the symptomatic employee who was quarantined July 1 tested negative for COVID-19.
For more information about 12Stone Church services, click here.
For details on Governor Kemp's Executive Orders, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.