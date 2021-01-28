The names of the victims in the Foundation Food Group nitrogen leak have not been released, but the local Catholic church knows the effects of the tragedy have already rippled through the Gainesville community.
Thursday night Mass at Saint Michael Catholic Church is specifically for Spanish speakers, it's evident in all the hymns sang throughout the service. In fact, Deacon Ken Lampert told CBS46, most of the parishioner population is Hispanic. He added most are plant workers as well. It's why the pain of today's news can be felt right in the pews.
"We're a community so when someone hurts, we all hurt." Lampert continued, "It's a real deep community so it goes far and wide."
Leaders at the church said they heard from families explaining the nitrogen leak, concerned for their loved ones; so the lead pastor went to the hospital to pray. Lampert said he's also been in constant prayer since.
“There’s so much we don’t know right now, so we’re in a holding pattern," the deacon said.
Gainesville is the center of many processing plants, where communities of color and immigrants make up the vast majority of employees, noted Lampert. The same groups have already been hit hard by COVID-19 at the church. This loss now weighs even heavier on the congregation.
“Now we have even greater reason to pray for all the souls who’ve died and all their family members," Lampert said. You know when someone dies, it’s not just the one person. It’s about the spouse, the aunt, the uncle, the children, the cousins."
While they await answers and prepare to possibly assist in funeral arrangements; the deacon says their focus is being together.
“That’s why the church is so important in a situation like this. We’re called as Christians to be God’s hand and hearts here on earth and that's who we are and who we’ll be ready to be," Lampert said.
Saint Michael Catholic Church is planning a "Holy Healing Hour" Friday at 7 p.m. The service was originally going to honor the members who died from COVID-19, now it will also honor all those impacted by today's tragedy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.