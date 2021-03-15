The Catholic church has made it clear that same-sex unions will not receive a blessing. The Vatican even referred to same-sex unions as a "Choice" during an announcement, Monday.
Saint Mark United Methodist Church in Atlanta has been a longtime supporter for the LGBTQ+ community and Senior Pastor Dana Everhart says the announcement was very disappointing.
"There is grief and sadness that our siblings of other religious faiths cannot come to an understanding about how everybody is created the same in God's eyes with God's love and God's acceptance."
Monsignor Anthony Figueiredo, a CBS News Vatican Consultant, says the Vatican decree is a strong affirmation of traditional church doctrine.
"If we bless the union - we're actually putting them on a par with marriage. That for the church is outside what God intended in creation," said Figueiredo.
Pope Francis also approved the Vatican's statement. Everhart says Saint Mark UMC is not alone in its support of the LGBTQ+ community.
"They're also finding it in other churches that have become more open, more accepting, who have had their spiritual eyes--so to speak--opened to the understanding that "all" means "all" in God's love," said Everhart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.