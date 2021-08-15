ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church opened its doors for in-person service, after keeping them closed for more than a year.
But not without some added COVID-19 precautions.
“I beseech you therefore brethren I beg you get the vaccine,” said Senior Pastor William E. Flippin, Sr.
On the 107th anniversary of The Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church Senior Pastor William E. Flippin, Sr. is spoke up and took a stand against COVID-19.
“We are unapologetically doing the most conservative of allowing our members to come in with a mask… we don’t want anyone to come down with COVID or have to call to say my church is not safe,” pastor Flippin goes on to say.
With over 4000 members, not one is allowed through the worship center doors without a COVID-19 vaccination.
“Every Monday we’re having registration open. We only except 200 members and visitors,” Public Relations Director Miranda Mac Mackenzie explains.
Here are the rules:
- You must present a covid-19 vaccination card at the door
- You have to sign a waiver
- Your temperature will be checked
- And masks are required
Pastor Flippin says the decision for extra precautions was not only necessary but personal.
“We have to be very cautious about the senior members to come because most seniors as myself we have some underlying health conditions,” Pastor Flippin said.
Although for those who are still on the fence or unwilling to get vaccinated, watching church over social media is still an option.
“A lot of people if they have not seen death or someone suffering with it, they may take it lightly, but it is a horrible situation,” Pastor Flippin goes on to say.
Pastor Flippin believes added pushes and tough stances backed by science, will help keep people safe.
