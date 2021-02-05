The Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Gwinnett County will hold two food distribution events to offer food to families in need.
They plan to serve 350 families with 30 to 40 pounds of fresh and self-stable food items.
The first food distribution event is scheduled for Tuesday, February 16 at 4:00 p.m. Followed by the second event scheduled for Thursday, February 25 from 11:00 a.m.
Both food distributions will be held in the parking lots located in the back of Faith Hall. The address is 182 Hunter Street, Norcross, GA 30071.
Georgia Fire and Emergency Services will be on-site to sign up Gwinnett families to receive free smoke alarm installations, church officials told CBS46 News.
The Georgia Department of Health and Human Services will also be on-site to supply Gwinnett residents aged 60 and older with additional box food items and to encourage those who are interested to sign up for weekly food delivery, according to the press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.