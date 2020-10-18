EUHARLEE, Ga. (CBS46) - The coronavirus will shutter a local city hall. The City of Euharlee in Bartow County announced its city hall along with the welcome city and history museum will be closed due to COVID-19.
The welcome center and museum closed Friday and will remain closed through October 25. The city hall will be closed October 19 through the 22. The city council meeting scheduled for October 20 at 7 p.m. will be virtual. City officials stated on the city's Facebook page a link will posted for Tuesdays' meeting.
The city is asking residents who need assistance to call 770-386-1542, extension 2005, and leave a message. Someone will return your call the following day, according to instructions on the city's Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.