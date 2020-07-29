Local college receives $20 million gift from philanthropist

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, formerly MacKenzie Bezos, has donated $20 million to Morehouse College on Wednesday as part of an initiative to spread positive change across the country.
Scott's generous contribution to 116 nonprofits included six historically black colleges and universities.
Last year, she signed a pledge to give most of her wealth away, and according to the press release, Scott began making some $1.7 billion in donations.
Scott said her donation was supporting institutions doing transformative work to improve racial, gender, and LGBTQ+ equity, as well as economic mobility and public health issues, among other areas.
The President of Morehouse College David A. Thomas released the following statement in regards to the donation:
“MacKenzie Scott’s beneficent gift to Morehouse and several of our companion institutions in the HBCU network is an investment into the future of Black excellence. On behalf of Morehouse and the Board of Trustees, I would like to thank her for supporting our mission to develop men who are academically excellent and focused on leadership and service. This gift will help Morehouse to lay the foundation for the campus of the 21st century and continue the important work we do to produce graduates who effect positive change in their communities, the nation, and the world.”
