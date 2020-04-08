Local company makes hiring a priority during the pandemic

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- While many businesses try to cut costs during the pandemic, one company is doing the opposite by hiring.
“It”s been great. I’ve worked for a number of different companies in my life and this is first one that also has a number of vets,” said Atlanta resident Kathy Boehmer.
Boehmer is a Navy Reservist who currently works at Envistacom. A Department of Defense contractor with headquarters in Sandy Springs.
“Envistacom has been in business since 2011 working primarily in the areas of satellite communications, intelligence operations, and cyber security,” added Boehmer.
But, unlike many companies who are making cuts during the pandemic, Envistacom is doing the opposite.
“The pandemic has not affected our business because of the government requirements and need by the Department of Defense. So we have over 40 positions open right now and more than half are in Atlanta or the Georgia region," said said Evinstacom's HR director Helene Obst. "We have positions in Augusta, Duluth, Atlanta where our headquarters is. Network engineers, technical writers, software engineers, software developers, contract managers."
Obst says the list of open positions goes on, and while 60 percent of their current employees are veterans some of the job openings are for nonmilitary.
“What we look for is the best people who are the best fit for the job. So probably about half of the positions you are not required to have a clearance or a military background," added Obst.
For more details about the open positions go to https://www.envistacom.com/careers/
