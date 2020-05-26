NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Norcross electronic, security and tech company is helping in the fight against Covid-19.
iS3 Tech Services in Norcross is manufacturing thermal scanners, which can read surface-level temperatures in just seconds. The company's founder, Mike Harrison, walked CBS46 through how it works.
“Cross hairs immediately go to his tear ducts,” Harrison explained when another employee stepped in front of the device. “John is reading a normal temperature and he’s able to immediately go to work.”
Getting people safely back to work is the goal. iS3 Tech Services’ thermal scanner is already being used by several Fortune 500 companies, public health institutes and meat plants.
“We’ve been seeing organizations that have hundreds or thousands of employees that are looking to get back to work,” Harrison explained. “These are companies and organizations that manufacture food and other products that the public really needs and it’s really important for them to stay open and to stay in business.”
Once in front of the device, as far away as 12 feet back, you’ll hear a beep, then get your reading.
And if it’s elevated, the system sends an alert letting the operator know that somebody has been detected with a higher temperature.
As employees across the country get ready to punch back into work, they may also get scanned in.
“We are working with some of the world’s largest organizations that have very high number of employees and they’re trying to get back to work and we feel very fortunate to be able to help out with that,” Harrison said.
