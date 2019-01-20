ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) A local transportation company is helping to ease the burden of getting to and from the airport for TSA agents.
Lyft Atlanta Transportation (not associated with LYFT) is offering a free shuttle service for all agents from the College Park MARTA station to Hartsfield-Jackson. The shuttle begins service at 2:30 a.m.
All agents will have to show their airport ID to ride the shuttle.
Additional times will be added as the partial government continues.
For more information, call 770-856-4374.
