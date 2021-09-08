COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A record number of children are testing positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
The American Academy of Pediatrics says for the week ending on September 2nd, more than 250,000 children got the virus within a seven day span.
Health experts are now pushing for more school districts to adopt CDC recommendations.
Tuesday, Cobb County Schools Superintendent, Chris Ragsdale, shot down a resolution from the county health board which makes masks mandatory in all county schools, whether public or private.
Wednesday, we spoke with Kathryn Bozic, mother to two Murdock Elementary School students who tested positive for COVID-19 this week. She says they both have asthma. "It's definitely scary to think that, you know, this could take a turn for them."
Bozic says her four year old son, in preschool, is mostly asymptomatic. However, her eight year old daughter is in bed feeling awful and slipped her a startling note.
"She handed me a note and it just said, Mommy is there a big chance or a small chance that I'm going to die now that I have COVID?" said Bozic.
And it just broke my heart."
Masks remain optional in Cobb County Schools but are highly recommended. Bozic wants that to change, as soon as possible. "I think in the schools, have definitely not done their part in keeping our children safe this year and Cobb County in particular."
The district reported 253 cases between July 1, 2021 and August 6th, 2021.
That number now sits at 3,744.
It's a trend seen by communities nationwide.
"That's a real concern as we think about more schools are reopening now," said Doctor John Whyte, Chief Medical officer of WebMD. "In terms of hospitalizations in kids and we're seeing them in older kids, the 12 to 17 year old's that haven't been vaccinated and then we're actually seeing a lot of it in kids less than five years of age."
Doctor Whyte says if changes aren't made, numbers will continue in the wrong direction. "The way that you keep kids safe is you either vaccinate kids if they're eligible, but for kids under twelve, you need to surround them by layers of protection. One of those are masks. This is a respiratory virus. That's how it spreads."
A statement from a Cobb County School District Spokesperson says the following; "In accordance with the administrative order by the GADPH, Cobb's updated Public Health Protocols are intended to balance the importance of in-person learning and the frequent changes associated with COVID-19, along with the concerns from our community. As our protocols indicate, CCSD strongly encourages everyone in our community to wear masks and believe that masks are a personal choice for each employee, student, and family to make. We'll continue to inform the community regarding any updates to our protocols as the school year progresses."
On Monday morning, Cobb County parents are planning a rally for mandatory masks outside of the Georgia Capitol building.
