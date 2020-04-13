ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An Atlanta woman’s vacation to California became a trip of a lifetime after being selected on the game show, “The Price Is Right.”
“I have been watching the Price Is Right since I was little,” said Meyonda Benjamin, “The Price Is Right” Contestant.
36-year-old Meyonda Benjamin went to Los Angeles with some friends back in February and lined up to see a live taping of the show.
“We waited in the line for a really long time,” added Benjamin.
The local Atlanta contestant said they got there early and were asked a series of questions.
“Like, where are you from? Do you watch the show?” Benjamin said.
After a few hours, they finally made it inside.
“It was just like, the environment, just the crowds of people, everybody was just excited,” Benjamin added, “And they’re playing the music, it feels like a party, everybody is dancing, and up out of their seat.”
The single mom works full time for a nonprofit. She said she was shocked when she heard the words, “come on down!”
“I couldn’t even believe it,” said Benjamin, “I saw my name, and my name is pretty unique, and I was like, oh my gosh, that’s my name, they chose me, I just had to grab somebody and shake them.”
On top of that, she was even more surprised when she made it on stage.
“I was just looking up this particular product, or line of products, with my son, maybe a month or two before that, so I had a good idea of how much it cost,” Benjamin said.
Benjamin will be on the show Tuesday April 14th at 11 am.
“I sent a group message to like everybody I know, and I said watch this show at Tuesday at 11!” said Benjamin.
And whether she wins?
“You’ll find out!” she said with a laugh.
