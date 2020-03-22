CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- If you're self-isolating inside your home, you might be going stir-crazy right about now.
But, imagine being stuck out at sea, on a ship having mechanical problems, and being turned away from every country where you try to dock.
Kurt and Elizabeth Jones of Canton boarded the Norwegian Jewel cruise ship on Feb. 28, before the severity of the coronavirus was understood.
“You can imagine the stress levels of passengers,” said Elizabeth Jones.
“We’re being told, you have to make these bookings, because we have to get on these flights, and then just to find out, nope, sorry, cancel them,” added Jones.
That’s because they’ve been denied from entering several countries already, and unfortunately, they don’t think the ship can go on much longer, saying it’s slowed down immensely and crews are reporting there are technical difficulties.
“We can’t be sent on, if we have mechanical problems, we need help,” Jones said. “If we can’t get off and get home, the ship is going to need major repairs in Hawaii before we can go anywhere.”
They’re en-route to Hawaii and received an immigration information sheet and a time to go through customs on the ship, but they aren’t holding their breath.
“We’ve heard that Hawaii doesn’t want us,” Jones added. They’ve been extremely careful on the cruise and are taking serious precautions.
“Our quarantine is ongoing, and we haven’t seen anyone who has gotten sick, the Captain said he’s never been on a 21-day cruise where no one has even gotten the flu,” said Elizabeth’s husband, Kurt.
“Cruise ship has become a dirty word, it’s not a logical thing in this case, we’re not sick,” said Jones, “We don’t touch plates, we don’t get our own drinks, they are handed to us, we don’t touch the silverware, they wash our halls every hour.”
Making plans in the middle of the ocean isn’t the easiest task, either.
“There’s a lot of people on the ship that have growing fear, and emotionally that has been very tough to say, “you’re getting off the ship, and now you’re not, you’re getting off the ship, and now you’re not,” Jones said.
Thousands of passengers are being told they’ll dock in Hawaii Sunday and can disembark Monday…and they’re praying this time, it’s for real.
“Everybody just wants to be home,” Jones said.
