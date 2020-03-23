CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Hawaii Department of Transportation had a change of heart – and allowed Norwegian Jewel cruise-ship passengers to disembark.

“They are being allowed off the ship,” said Erin Guthrie. Guthrie has been reaching out to local state representatives trying to get her parents home.

“Honestly, I didn’t have a whole lot of hope,” added Guthrie.

Kurt and Elizabeth Jones of Canton boarded the Norwegian Jewel cruise ship on Feb. 28 before the severity of the coronavirus was understood. They were last docked on Mar. 11 in Fiji.

“This was like a dream, lifetime trip, they’ve been planning for 20 years, and they just didn’t expect it to end quite like it did,” Guthrie said. There are no reported cases of the coronavirus associated with the ship, but they were still turned away from several countries.

“I’m glad it worked out,” Guthrie said, with a sigh of relief.

Because of coronavirus concerns, Hawaii state officials worked with the cruise line to transport around 2,000 passengers to chartered flights in isolation.

“All the Americans are being sent to the LA airport,” Guthrie added. Kurt and Elizabeth Jones are flying to LAX Monday night.

“From there, they’re going to be allowed to get their own flights back to wherever they’re going, then they’ll have to self-quarantine at home,” said Guthrie, “Probably, our time, it will be tomorrow by the time they get here.”

The Jones’ said they went through immigration in the morning, boarded the buses, and are finally making their way back to Atlanta.

“I’m relieved that my parents are getting off the ship, on their way home,” Guthrie said, “I’m really glad they’re coming home, and my kids are going to be excited to see grandma and grandpa.”