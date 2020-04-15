Local craft breweries take a huge hit during pandemic

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Craft breweries are feeling the coronavirus impact and Scofflaw Brewing Co. is getting creative while also giving back to workers throughout the service industry.
"It actually started in my mother-in-law's basement," said Owner Matthew Shirah. He says a lot of breweries do not have the ability to package beer while their tap rooms are closed.
Scofflaw Brewing Co. has the ability and even still, the business has loss an estimated $300,000 to $400,000 during closures.
"We generate some cashflow through the drive-through here and we sell anything we can to create incremental sales to keep our people paid," said Shirah.
Twenty out of his 50 employees lost their opportunity to make tips so Shirah got creative.
"I just increased the wage to $15 an hour to all those that were working inside the brewery, the tasting room and then redeployed them to other tasks in the brewery," he added.
Shirah is also helping others in the service industry by working with non-profits and he has donated around $80,000 to benefit employees out of work.
"Right now, isn't the time to be making money, right now is the time to make sure people are being taken care of," he said.
One of the non-profits, Bottleshare, has given out more than $65,000 during the coronavirus outbreak and all of it has gone directly to those workers who have been furloughed or laid off. If anyone wants to donate or if you need help, start by visiting their website: https://www.thebottleshare.org/
"Within 5-7 business days, we have a determination and a check on the way in the mail to help them out. So really, the most important thing is paying today's bills, what is it going to take today to feed your children, keep a roof over your head," said Christopher Glenn, Founder & Executive Director.
