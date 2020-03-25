Local cycling studio co-owners get creative to keep business afloat

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Several small businesses are being forced to close their doors due to the coronavirus.

But local cycling studio co-owners got a little creative to keep their business afloat – and give their customers an outlet while they're stuck at home.

“We said, you know what, we’ve got 48 bikes sitting in our studio, collecting dust, and there are people out there who need it,” Kirsten Rickers said.

Kirsten Rickers and Lee Oesterling, the co-owners of Cyclebar East Cobb, allowed customers to take stationary bikes home during the downtime caused by the temporary closure.

“In like two days, we rented a truck and delivered them all,” added Oesterling.

Instead of coming into the studio, they’re offering online classes -- knowing many people are stuck indoors due to the coronavirus.

“It’s not just the physical activity that keeps us connected, it’s great therapy, and I think in times like this, we need it,” Rickers said.

They charge a small rental fee per month, which will help pay operating expenses the business needs to pay in the interim.  

“We’ve had a lot of our riders say, you know what, we support you, we want to keep paying, even if they don’t have a bike, and when we do reopen, we’ll add rides to their account,” Rickers added.

“This is way for us to get the bikes to them, and if they keep their membership with us, they can have access to our livestream classes,” said Oesterling.

The response from the community was overwhelming, all 48 bikes were reserved within hours, and people are offering to also buy gift cards for future rides to ensure the business stays afloat.

“Even more, our riders are so thankful, too, because they’re cooped up in their houses, they need to stay active, they’re used to being in here almost every day,” Oesterling said. “We can’t wait to open our doors again and see everybody face to face.”

Schedule for the Week with the Zoom link

Katie 30 Min Express Ride 
Tuesday, Mar 24, 2020 12:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
https://zoom.us/j/566744498
Meeting ID: 566 744 498

Claudine 80s ride
Time: Wednesay, Mar 25, 2020 09:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
https://zoom.us/j/833753016
Meeting ID: 833 753 016

Social Hour "Wine Down Wednesday" with Katie *NO RIDE
Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

https://zoom.us/j/847512998

Meeting ID: 847 512 998


Thursday Noon ride w/Heather
Thursday, Mar 26, 2020 12:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
https://zoom.us/j/307609176
Meeting ID: 307 609 176

 
Friday 9:00 Ride w/ Kirsten

Friday, Mar 27, 2020 09:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
https://zoom.us/j/576585257
Meeting ID: 576 585 257


Sunday 10:00am w/ Kirsten

Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 10:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
https://zoom.us/j/242876437
Meeting ID: 242 876 437

