CARROLL County, Ga. (CBS46) — A local community is asking for prayers as one of their leaders battles Covid-19.
Carroll County officials shared Sunday on social media that Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Tommy Hopson is "in the battle of his life with this terrible illness."
Deputy Chief Hopson's family provided an update as of Monday morning, sharing that he had made some improvements overnight. His family says these "were baby steps and we have a long way to go but God hears the fervent prayers of his people."
Members of the community and beyond have taken to the county's social media post to share an outpour of support for Deputy Chief Hopson and his family.
