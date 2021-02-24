Local doctor speaks on the importance of health in the black community

Dr. Keila Brown knew at a young age that she wanted to be a doctor.
A journey that eventually began at Emory University and then took Brown to the Family Health Centers of Georgia, where she started as an OBG/YN.
"It allows you to be able to watch your patients grow from young women and transition throughout life," Brown said.
Brown is the Chief Health Officer at the Southwest Atlanta center, that serves a largely black population.
But as a black woman, Brown told CBS46's Jasmina Alston, this wasn't always an easy journey.
"People may not have taken me for the role that I was in, often times the 'Dr' was left off and it was 'miss' or 'hey girl'," Brown said.
Her mission quickly became making sure that black patients knew their health is important.
"I wanted to serve people that look like me," Brown said. "I wanted to give back to those that may not have all the means to figure out what they need to do to take care of themselves."
Then when the COVID pandemic hit, health became top of mind for everyone, including at the Family Health Centers of Georgia, where testing and providing vaccines became priority.
"We had to rethink everything that we do and how we serve," Brown said.
A pandemic meant telehealth, protecting staff and educating patients.
According to Brown, this was especially crucial for communities of color, who have been disproportionately affected.
"With us already having some disproportionality in other medical issues, hypertension, diabetes, it then puts us at a higher risk of dying or becoming severely ill because of COVID," she said.
A lack of access to COVID testing and vaccinations has become another battle for minority communities.
"Even though we're a vulnerable population, the theory might be we may not utilize those resources quite the same way," Brown said.
At the Family Health Centers of Georgia, they have seen an increase in testing, according to Brown.
The center is now also a mass vaccination site, recently vaccinating around 700 patients.
"It is another tool we can use to help mitigate the transmission of this virus and help end this pandemic," Brown said. "So definitely, without hesitation, I would recommend them getting the vaccine."
Brown told CBS46 she understands that there is mistrust of the health system in this country by black Americans.
She continued to say now it's important to know that more black physicians, like herself, are a part of the process.
"Historically we weren't represented," Brown said. "We now are represented in those phases, so there's a face they can trust and look to and say 'ok I believe what they're saying'."
And that applies to not just COVID, but with other health impacts.
Brown pointing to the mortality rate for black mothers during and after childbirth, which is higher than other racial demographics.
She continued that those rates tend to decrease if the patient has a physician of color.
"The primary health care that can be rendered to help decrease some of these health disparities is going to be paramount with more physicians of the same ethnicity," Brown said.
Brown now encourages young black students interested in the health field to push forward because representation is necessary.
