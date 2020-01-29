STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (CBS46) - Henry County Animal Care and Control Department has issued a 45-day rabies alert for an area of Stockbridge. A raccoon killed by two dogs prompted the alert. The remains of the raccoon were taken to the Georgia Public Health Laboratory for rabies testing, and the results came back positive for the rabies virus.
The people living in the area of Chip Place and Vincent Avenue in Stockbridge were placed on alert. Residents living in this area should make sure their pets have current rabies vaccine. The community should be watchful of animal behavior in-regards-to pets or wildlife, especially unusual or erratic actions.
For more information, visit Henry County Animal Care and Control Department website or the Henry County Rabies control officer at 770-288-7387.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.