DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The national average for a gallon of regular gas is still up more than a dollar from last year.
However, recent numbers show gas prices slightly trending down. It's a shift that some government projections suggest could continue into the new year.
"Expensive. Gas is high and I wish it would come down," said Michael Andrews, while leaving a DeKalb County gas station Sunday morning.
AAA reports the average for a gallon of regular unleaded last year was $2.16. Now, the average is $3.32, which is down nearly ten cents from last month's national average of $3.41.
Gas Buddy confirms on Twitter, the national average is at its lowest level since October.
Now, the "Short Term Energy Outlook" from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, forecasts gas prices could continue to fall into 2022, averaging just over $3 a gallon in January.
"I doubt it. I seriously doubt it," said another DeKalb County driver we spoke with Sunday.
For many, relief can't come soon enough with more holiday travel heading straight towards us.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, fuel prices are still up by about 58-percent from November 2020 to November 2021, hotel rates are up more than 25-percent, and car rental rates rising by about 37-percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.