ATLANTA (CBS46)—A local state representative is hosting an event at the Capitol in honor of “Go Red for Women Day”.
State Representative Doreen Carter (D-Lithonia) is encouraging citizens to “Go Red for Women” by wearing red today.
“Go Red for Women Day” is celebrated by the American Heart Association and is designated to increase women’s awareness and research about cardiovascular health.
Rep. Carter will host a rally at the State Capitol at the South Wing Steps today at 11:45 a.m.
“Heart disease is the leading cause of death for African American and white women in the U.S., and the CDC has reported that one in every five women’s death is attributed to heart disease,” said Rep. Carter.
“Fortunately, we can change that because 80 percent of cardiac and stroke events may be prevented with education, healthy eating habits and regular exercise.”
According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), 6.1 percent of white women, 6.5 percent of black women and 6 percent of Mexican women who are more than 20 years old have coronary heart disease.
To learn more about the AHA’s “Go Red for Women” movement, please click https://www.goredforwomen.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.