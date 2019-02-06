ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- President Donald Trump addressed Americans Tuesday night in his second State of the Union address.
He spoke about the country’s pressing issues and need for unity.
“We must reject the politics of revenge, resistance and retribution and embrace the boundless potential of cooperation, compromise and the common good,” Trump said.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was at Tuesday night’s State of the Union as a guest of senator Johnny Isakson. CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson caught up with her before an event Wednesday morning.
“The experience was an extraordinary experience because of the institution of the State of the Union. I was hoping for a lot more substance from the president and a message of unity for the country, but he was true to his normal messaging. But to join Senator Isakson was really just an honor.”
Though Mayor Lance Bottoms thought the address lacked substance, Republican Representative Rob Woodall believes President Trump was right on target.
“President Trump has restored American leadership around the world,” Woodall said. “He’s cast a vision for security and for peace and I heard the president reaffirm tonight his commitment to protect American interests abroad and protect our most vulnerable here at home.”
Stacey Abrams followed President Trump’s State of the Union address, giving the democratic rebuttal.
“Rather than bringing back jobs, plants are closing, layoffs are looming and wages struggle to keep pace with the actual cost of living,” she said. “We owe more to the millions of everyday folks who keep our economy running.”
In a statement Perdue said in part “President Trump laid out a very powerful vision for our country that continues to build on the successes of the last two years.”
Isakson said in part:
“It is now time for President Trump and leaders of both parties in congress to come together and make progress on the issues Americans care about, starting with securing our border and ensuring that we never have another government shutdown like the one that recently ended.”
