LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) Any parent knows that it's hard to get your children to stop wasting things like money, electricity and food.
But in Gwinnett County, they've found a way to make it really hit home. On this Earth Day, students are adding up just how much food they throw away.
Lunchtime is always a welcome break from the classroom but there's a lesson to be learned, even in the cafeteria.
At McKendree Elementary in Lawrenceville, they're taking a bold step to help stop food waste.
It’s the second time a group of fifth graders has collected every single item during lunchtime. That includes food, drinks and even containers to figure out just how much is headed to the landfill.
"It was kind of disappointing because watching so many people waste their food is sad, because some people don't have as much food as we do," said student Amna Torla.
One by one, students from Dr. Julie Wilkerson's class collect lunch trays, sort through what's left and weigh it.
Today’s total? 337 pounds.
"We're counting our waste. We're weighing it and then we're putting aside those foods that are prepackaged, untouched that can be shared again. They’re either shared in the classroom, teachers pass them out to students for snacks or they're shared to our Lawrenceville food co-op or Guinn House," says Dr. Wilkerson.
During this second project, students wasted nearly 40 percent less than they did in the previous project.
The school also received a grant for $1,400 from Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful. Officials say they will use that money for composting bins and a freezer to collect unused items for local food banks.
