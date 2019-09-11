ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Slutty Vegan food truck has proven quite successful in Atlanta with its meat-free cuisine options, and now the Owner, Pinky Cole, is paying that success forward.
The Clark Atlanta University alumna partnered up with entrepreneur and fellow CAU alumna Stacey Lee to help pay off balances for several senior-year students.
Cole and Lee sought to give these students a fresh start as they move towards graduation.
Their generosity did not end there, as the pair then proceeded to award around fifteen students with scholarships.
This emotional day of giving back was put in motion after Cole's experience helping a CAU student pay off some outstanding debt earlier in the week.
