STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) -- While Georgia is opening back up, everything remains on lock-down for our must vulnerable populations.
Several workers at a local life plan community in stone mountain volunteered to remain on campus – without leaving – to protect the people they care for.
“Although I would have loved to be with my family, it’s my duty, when you go into healthcare, you commit to take care of the vulnerable and the sick,” said Nadia Williams, a healthcare administrator.
Williams is one of nearly 75 workers who haven’t left Park Springs, a life plan community, in weeks.
“We’ve created our own world in this quarantine bubble,” added Williams
Donna Moore, the COO of Isakson Living, the company that owns and operates Park Springs, said she passed around her notebook for workers to write what their availability is so she could schedule.
Many told her they plan to be there as long as necessary.
“People wrote, “I’m staying until the end,” Moore said.
Thousands of people have died from the coronavirus at nursing home and long-term care facilities around the world.
These workers have not left the facility since March 30th as they’re hoping to avoid spreading the coronavirus.
“We have operations and sanitation and security, food and beverage,” said Moore, “Our employees committed to two to four weeks, and then I had to ask them to commit to May 30th.
Williams even attended her own sister’s wedding virtually.
“I was able to put some things together, I got an outfit together, I was the Maid of Honor, and I watched it through Zoom,” Williams added.
And while there’s very little down time, and the sacrifices they’re making are not easy….
“They miss their families, it’s hard in here, they’re working 12,14, 16 hours a day,” Moore said.
They said they’re doing it for the greater good.
“This is something that, years down the line, I will never forget,” said Williams.
