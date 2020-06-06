Local event assists homeless and those in transitional housing amid pandemic

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- People around the world are struggling to live and make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic.
However, a coalition of community partners has come together to serve those struggling families in our community.
“We’re just here to be a sense of hope for people in need, in some really trying times,” said Lee May, the Pastor of Transforming Faith Church.
Hundreds of people showed up to the City of Hope Safe Haven Candler Event Center Saturday afternoon.
“We are targeting people in our community, which is predominantly African American, but those who just don’t have the resources or even the knowledge base to even protect themselves from this virus,” May added.
The “Feed Your Neighborhood” event is helping the homeless and those in transitional housing during the pandemic.
“Every resource out here is helping every need we have out here,” said Alecia Washington, the Executive Director of City of Hope Safe Haven.
The "Feed Your Neighborhood" partners served hundreds of men, women and children with COVID-19 education, counseling, prayer, food, water, masks, gloves, among other services.
“So we have everything from providing job opportunities, with WorkSource DeKalb and a local home chef, we tons of vendors, we’re giving away groceries, we’re also doing free COVID testing,” said Chris Cooper a Board Member for the City of Hope Safe Haven.
City of Hope Safe Haven, Transforming Faith Church, and partners are trying to be a resource for the community and partnering with organizations that care about the community
“During these times where people are living with so much uncertainty, individuals are looking for opportunities to feed their families, they may not be working, they may not be in a position where things are going well,” Cooper added.
The event coordinators say many of these people struggle during normal times, let alone during times of crisis.
“Just having some food for a week, one week’s worth of food can make a world of difference, it can be the difference between survival and not survival,” Cooper said.
While these organizations are constantly feeding people and providing resources, on top of that, this event was also about providing hope.
“In the midst of so much suffering, so much despair, so much anxiety about what’s going on all around us, if we can bring a sense of hope, you’d be amazed what hope can do in people’s lives,” added May.
