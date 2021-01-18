Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, and metro Atlanta will see a slew of events honoring and celebrating the Civil Rights icon's legacy.
Monday, January 18:
2021 King Holiday Observance Beloved Community Commemorative Service at 10:30 am - 1:45 pm
Annual Freedom March Parade at the Henry County Performing Art Center in McDonough starting at 9 a.m. More details here.
MLK Museum Day at the Atlanta History Center. More details here.
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service Celebration at Acworth Community Center starting at 9 a.m. More details here.
MLK Day 5K in Stone Mountain Park at 9:00 am. More details here.
Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at the Children’s Museum of Atlanta. More details here.
MLK Day of Service Community Clean Up in the City of East Point.
