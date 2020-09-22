ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Efforts to register voters got a big push as volunteers flooded metro Atlanta for National Voter Registration Day.
"What we want you to do is tell five people to come register to vote,” said volunteer Michael Pennyman, he was one dozens, working to register voters.
“I go out to the people and explain what we’re really doing and what voter registration is all about,” added Pennyman.
The effort is part of National Voter Registration Day. It lead several non-profits to organize multiple voter registration events throughout the city; some organizations even partnered with MATRA to get riders registered.
“We just want to give that extra push and get people encouraged. When you ask you shall receive, so asking someone to register to vote, somethings that they may forget to do, it makes them wanna go ahead and register to vote,” said Ariel Singleton with Georgia Stand-up.
But volunteers weren't just focused on signing up people to vote. They also spoke to registered voters about early voting and making sure their information is up to date and correct. Officials say you should make a voting plan which includes finding your precinct before election day and knowing if members of your household plan to vote in person or absentee.
As for Pennyman, he says he hopes to remind people our democracy works better if everyone participates.
“Sometimes people forget because they haven’t voted in years. They think their vote don’t count, so I have to do remind them how important they are."
October 5 is the last day to register to vote, and early voting ends October 30.
