MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Happiness shined through the eyes of family and friends welcoming Georgia Guard members of the Clay National Guard Center home.
Loved ones from all ages donned smiles and signs to greet members of 1st Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment at hangar five at Dobbins Air Reserve Base on Saturday.
The soldiers returned from deployment to Kosovo as support of Operation Joint Guardian which is a NATO-led peacekeeping mission. The unit was deployed for nine months. They held a transition of authority the last week of February ending their mission.
