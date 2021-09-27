ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A metro Atlanta family is demanding the Fulton County District Attorney's Office considers filing charges against R. Kelly after they claim he trapped and sexually abused women in his former Johns Creek home.
The attorney for Joycelyn Savage's family, Gerald Griggs, says he hopes the Fulton County prosecutors review the trial transcripts out of New York then prepare their own case here in Georgia. Joycelyn Savage's parents believe she was abused in Kelly's home.
Savage has not reunited with her parents or publicly backed her family's allegations against Kelly.
"For the most part it was at the Johns Creek home and it was moving women around the metro area then flying them out of Hartsfield Jackson International Airport." Griggs continued, "allegations that have now been proven that he was holding women against their will, forcing them to act in accordance to his rules, forcing them to not have contact with any of their families."
The attorney added Savage's family wants her to know she is loved and welcomed back home.
CBS46 reached out to the DA's office about possible charges against Kelly in Fulton County, the office has not responded.
