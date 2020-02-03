HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - The coronavirus is keeping some families apart as China remains off-limits to Americans. The state department is warning travelers not to go there amidst the outbreak, which has killed hundreds and sickened thousands.
From the moment you enter the Cleveland home, you can tell it’s a house of faith.
For years, Christian singer Noah Cleveland and his wife Ivy have been planning to open their home to a little girl from China.
“We got two boys,” Noah said. “We felt like it was time to get a girl.”
“Her name is Ruby and she is three-years-old,” Ivy explained. “Ruby was abandoned at six-months-old. She was left behind a toilet in a hospital.”
After two years of paperwork and what felt like a lifetime of waiting, the Clevelands were scheduled to get on a plane this Friday - but plans have hit a devastating standstill.
“We were told through an email, right?” Ivy asked Noah. “You got an email from our agency.”
The coronavirus is now putting the brakes on the adoption.
“You look at the China side of things and all the meetings with the government. All of that that just gets wiped out,” Noah toldcbs46 reporter Ashley Thompson.
As they wait, Ruby’s pink-themed room will sit empty a little longer.
“It’s been awesome to be able to decorate a little girl’s room,” Ivy explained.
The couple said the only thing getting them through the heartache is their faith.
“Even in the midst of chaos, in a storm if you will, we find peace because of what we feel like God gives us,” Noah said.
