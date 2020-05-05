POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 got results for a Powder Springs family whose refrigerator and freezer went out during the pandemic.
After weeks of struggling to get the problem resolved – and a mother worried sick about feeding her family while stuck at home – she contacted CBS46’s Melissa Stern.
Quiana Whitson and her family of five couldn’t bring home groceries after their fridge stopped working.
“We’re buying takeout every single day which was dangerous, and it was also expensive,” said Whitson.
She bought the fridge from Sears about four years ago for thousands of dollars.
“We were literally living out of coolers, and every day, going to the store and getting bags of ice,” added Whitson.
The company sent out an employee to service the fridge, but Whitson says there were several issues.
She said it was difficult to get an answer on the phone, and when she did, they were given the run-around, and wrong parts were ordered.
“My husband actually went online and started researching the parts himself, and we purchased several parts,” Whitson said.
And that went on for weeks.
"We’re now into the third week, we have no refrigerator, no freezer, we lost $500 worth of food, and I have three children here all day," said Whitson.
They needed to expedite the process because they were sheltering in place.
"With all this stuff that’s going on, and you don’t have any type of food or anything for your family, this is crazy," Whitson said.
In a statement from Sears:
At Sears, the satisfaction of our members is our top priority. Ms. Whitson did not have full warranty coverage on her refrigerator. Our repair needed to be in place for 90 days in order for the refrigerator to be considered “in good working order” and covered under the Sears Home Warranty she purchased. Since that coverage was not yet in effect, her replacement terms were limited and not the best option to resolve her issue. Therefore, we expedited her repair within a few days of being notified of her issue. We hope she remains a loyal Sears customer and Shop Your Way member.
“I so appreciate you helping us, if you didn’t step in, I don’t think we would have gotten it repaired,” Whitson added, “Thank you so much, we are so thankful, thank you, thank you, thank you!”
They replaced the compressor; her fridge is now working…and fully stocked.
