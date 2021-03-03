Local female entrepreneur finds new ways to thrive amid the pandemic

A Wallethub analysis listed Georgia as the bottom ten states for opportunities for women. New projections estimated employment for women may not recover to pre-pandemic levels until 2024, two full years after men.
In the midst of a pandemic, one local female entrepreneur discovered news ways to thrive during these tough times.
Indiehouse Modern Fragrance Bar owner, Carrie Hadley, used the sense of smell to help people find something that represents their individuality. She opened her doors last June as a passion project that came to fruition and faced an unpredictable challenge.
"Fragrance has the power to just give you that confidence and picks up your mood," said Hadley.
"People love to get together and do private events, and also we've got these unique products that you can't get anywhere else in town. What could go wrong? Well, Covid-19 could come along," she added.
When the pandemic hit, she quickly switched things up and adopted new strategies to maintain and grow her client base.
"In addition to curbside pick-up, we put QR codes on all of our fragrances so that if anybody did want to learn more all about the fragrance and they didn't want to stay in the story, they could just shoot the QR code with their phone," said Hadley.
According to the National Women's Law Center, more than 2.3 million women have left the workforce since last February compared to 1.8 million men.
Hadley hired 8 female associates and said her team kept her going when the pandemic brought uncertainties.
"It was putting groceries on the table for some of these families which made me feel like we just have to figure this out and we'll just do whatever we have to do to make our customers feel comfortable," said Hadley.
