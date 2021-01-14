“I pledge of allegiance to the flag of the United States of America.” These are a few of the words City of South Fulton Fire Capt. Andrea Hall will say when she delivers the Pledge of Allegiance at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden next Wednesday in Washington, D.C.
Hall said she is honored to be chosen to participate in the historic ceremony, where Biden will become the nation’s 46th president, and Kamala Harris will become the nation’s first African-American and female vice-president.
“I am thrilled and humbled to represent firefighters and other frontline workers in the state of Georgia and the City of South Fulton,” she said. “I was asked by the general president of the International Association of Fire Fighters and President-elect Biden’s inauguration committee to deliver the pledge."
Hall is the first African American female firefighter to serve as captain in the City of South Fulton’s Fire Rescue Department. She was promoted to this rank in 2004 by Fulton County, prior to her joining the City of South Fulton.
“It is a privilege and an honor to help usher in a new chapter of leadership for our country," Hall added.
Hall is the local chapter president of the International Association of Fire Fighters (3920) in Georgia. She has dedicated 28 years of her life in service as a firefighter.
