ATLANTA (CBS46) - Families across Georgia are not able to afford essential items needed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But right now food banks are struggling to serve, so they are stepping up efforts to serve those in need.
Local and national non-profits are struggling to meet peoples needs as the coronavirus sickens thousands of people and forces layoffs and school closures.
The Salvation Army has 13 Metro Atlanta-area food pantries. They serve around 1,300 families and over 4,000 individuals.
Due to the immediate fallout of COVID-19, the Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta has seen an increase in requests for food assistance.
In the first week of Atlanta’s shelter-in-place order, they have already delivered 28% more food than last month.
To replenish depleted food pantries. The Salvation Army is restocking items from their food drive to help serve those who need it.
Captain Jeremy Mockabee, who oversees The Salvation Army Gwinnett County Corps says they have seen an uptick in their resources, specifically with our food pantry.
“We would love to have anybody in the community that is in need of food. We are open on Tuesday and Thursday, from 12-2. It’s a drive through food pantry, you don’t have to get out of car. You just pop trunk and we load you up, and get you through this difficult time, that’s what we are here for,” Captain Mockabee said.
Food Banks anticipate the number of people needing food assistance to increase in coming weeks.
If you need some help right now, The Salvation Army has drive through pick-ups at their 13 Metro Atlanta-Area food pantries.
