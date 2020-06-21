GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- As we celebrate all dads on Father’s Day we’re reminded of all they do each and every day.
That goes without saying inside of a pediatric hospital where parents exude strength in some of the most challenging times of their lives.
For Chris Sullens and his seven-year-old daughter, Elise, cooking together is a huge part of their special bond. But when they’re not in the kitchen, the Sullens family is in and out of the hospital. At the age of five Elise began chemotherapy.
“I’ll never forget this, the doctor that came in, she actually didn’t say the word Leukemia, she just mouthed it. Leukemia. And we knew basically what we were in for after that,” said Elise’s dad, Chris.
Elise is still undergoing treatment and depends on her dad’s optimistic and supportive spirit during her hospital stays.
“It is her fight, and she is a very strong girl, and it’s our hope and our prayer that she beats this and it never comes back,” Chris said.
“You wish you could do anything to take it from her, or do it for her. She’s very brave, she doesn’t cry when they access her port with a needle, they do scans, MRIs, she cooperates,” said Elise’s mom, Lindsay.
Lindsay said her husband comes up with creative ways to lift Elise’s spirits.
One time when Elise wasn’t eating well in the hospital her dad drove an hour back to their house to bring a small snow cone maker to her room.
“You add ice and your favorite flavor and it makes it. Then you put a cone over there,” said Elise with a smile, as she described how to use it.
Father’s Day has become even more meaningful for dads all over who care for a sick child at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
“It’s a special day for us,” Chris added. “You’ve got to do the things with your loved ones while you have the opportunity to do it because you don’t know what your tomorrows may hold.”
And it’s obvious Elise’s dad has superhero status in her eyes.
“Happy Father’s Day Daddy,” said Elise as she gave her dad a hug.
